Seth Misshula is Managing Director, Head of US Trading, and Senior Portfolio Manager for Invesco’s Global Private Credit team. In this role, he is responsible for portfolio management as well as the private credit team’s trading operations in the US. Mr. Misshula also serves on the investment committees for broadly syndicated loans and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs).



Mr. Misshula joined Invesco in 2005 as a junior portfolio analyst and has taken on progressively more senior roles, including his current position in 2022. Prior to joining the firm, he was an associate portfolio analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Mr. Misshula entered the financial services industry in 2004.



Mr. Misshula earned a BS degree in business administration from Washington University. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) charterholder. Mr. Misshula currently serves on the board of directors of the Loan Syndications and Trading Association (LSTA).