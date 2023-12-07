Paul Triggiani is Managing Director and Head of Distressed Credit and Special Situations at Invesco. In this role, he is focused on credit opportunities, distressed debt, and special situations investments.



Mr. Triggiani joined Invesco in 2016. Prior to joining the firm, he was a managing director at H.I.G. Bayside Capital, where he focused on control and non-control distressed debt and credit opportunities. Before that, Mr. Triggiani was a managing director for Strategic Value Partners, responsible for distressed and special situations investments in general industrials, oil and gas, building products, homebuilding, infrastructure, gaming, and financials. While at Strategic Value Partners, he was co-head of US corporate investments and was a member of the investment committee, which approved distressed-for-control and private equity investments. Before that, Mr. Triggiani was a partner at Heartland Industrial Partners LP, a leveraged buyout firm focused on industrial companies. He began his career at Goldman Sachs & Co. as an investment banker in the corporate finance and real estate departments in 1993.



Mr. Triggiani earned a BA degree in English literature from Northwestern University and an MBA from the J.L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management.