Thomas Ewald is Managing Director, Senior Portfolio Manager, and Co-Head of Credit Research for Invesco’s Global Private Credit team. In this role, he is responsible for credit research and portfolio management, with a focus on retail portfolios. Mr. Ewald also serves on the investment committees for broadly syndicated loans, collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), as well as distressed credit and special situations.



Mr. Ewald joined Invesco in 2000 as a credit analyst and was promoted to portfolio manager in 2001. Prior to joining the firm, he was one of the initial members of First Union Institutional Debt Management, where he assisted in growing the assets under management. Before that, Mr. Ewald worked for several departments within First Union Securities, including par loan research, syndications, and mergers and acquisitions. He was also a deputy head of international lending for Al-Ahli Bank of Kuwait. Mr. Ewald started his career at Barclays Bank PLC, where he worked in middle market lending, real estate and credit.



Mr. Ewald earned a BA degree from Harvard College and an MBA from the Darden School.