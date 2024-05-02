Invesco Core Fixed Income
Targets income and total return opportunities through multi-sector allocations.
Investment approach
Benchmark
Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Total Return Index
Total composite assets
$3.6 billion as of 3/31/2025
Inception
2/28/2001
Investment philosophy
We utilize a stylistically unbiased, high-conviction process to identify relative value opportunities across fixed income sectors. Our strategy incorporates broad-based views and skilled security selection to deliver a diversified portfolio with multiple, diversified sources of alpha.
Invesco Global Focus team
