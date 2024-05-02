US FIXED INCOME

Invesco Core Fixed Income

Targets income and total return opportunities through multi-sector allocations.

Investment approach

  • Flexible, high-conviction strategy - The strategy seeks income and total return opportunities through active allocations across sectors, including high yield, emerging markets, and securitized securities.
  • Dynamic portfolio construction - Our tactical approach utilizes multiple levers for alpha generation and allows for active adjustments across a wide range of fixed income assets.
  • Proactive risk management - We employ a process that integrates views from across the fixed income platform to tactically adjusting beta positioning which allows us to mitigate risk while capturing opportunities for capital appreciation.

Benchmark
Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Total Return Index

Total composite assets
$3.6 billion as of 3/31/2025

Inception
2/28/2001

Investment philosophy

We utilize a stylistically unbiased, high-conviction process to identify relative value opportunities across fixed income sectors. Our strategy incorporates broad-based views and skilled security selection to deliver a diversified portfolio with multiple, diversified sources of alpha.

Invesco Global Focus team

Why Invesco for Fixed Income? 

Delivering strong active capabilities across an opportunity set that spans various sectors and credit qualities.

