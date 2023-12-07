Michael Hyman is Chief Investment Officer of Global Investment Grade and Emerging Markets for Invesco Fixed Income.



In his previous role Michael was Head of Investment Grade Portfolio Management for Invesco Fixed Income. Prior to joining Invesco in 2013, Michael was with ING Investment Management and ING Institutional Markets for 12 years. At ING, he was the head of investment grade corporate credit with responsibility for managing a variety of investment grade credit-related portfolios, including insurance, mutual fund and institutional separate account mandates. Preceding ING, Michael was a director of Capital Markets for GE Capital, where he was responsible for securitization and derivative structuring. He also held trading and risk management positions at Société Générale and Yasuda Trust and Bank. He entered the industry in 1991.



Michael earned his BSE degree in finance from Pennsylvania State University and his MBA from the Stern School of Business at New York University.