Invesco US Corporate Credit
Targets total return opportunities by investing in investment grade corporate bonds.
Investment approach
Benchmark
Bloomberg US Credit Total Return Index
Total composite assets
$4.9 billion as of 3/31/2025
Inception
7/31/2002
Investment philosophy
We believe in achieving consistent outperformance through high-conviction, collaborative portfolios grounded in rigorous and repeatable processes. Combining proprietary credit research and integrated risk controls, we build diversified portfolios that maximize risk-adjusted returns, leveraging Invesco’s extensive fixed income platform to support informed, efficient decision-making.
Invesco US Corporate Credit Team
