US FIXED INCOME

Invesco US Corporate Credit

Targets total return opportunities by investing in investment grade corporate bonds.

Download strategy profile Contact us

Investment approach

  • Rigorous search for inefficiencies - We combine top-down macro analysis with bottom-up credit research to capitalize on opportunities across corporate bonds.
  • Long-term perspective - We manage intra-cycle volatility in pursuit of strong risk-adjusted performance over time.
  • Three-tier approach - We construct corporate bond portfolios based on diversification, relative value, and liquidity.

Benchmark
Bloomberg US Credit Total Return Index

Total composite assets
$4.9 billion as of 3/31/2025

Inception
7/31/2002

Investment philosophy

We believe in achieving consistent outperformance through high-conviction, collaborative portfolios grounded in rigorous and repeatable processes. Combining proprietary credit research and integrated risk controls, we build diversified portfolios that maximize risk-adjusted returns, leveraging Invesco’s extensive fixed income platform to support informed, efficient decision-making.

Fact sheet Strategy Profile

Invesco US Corporate Credit Team

Why Invesco for Fixed Income? 

Delivering strong active capabilities across an opportunity set that spans various sectors and credit qualities.

View all strategies

More opportunities in fixed income

Core Plus Bond
Stable Value
Emerging Markets Local Bond
Structured Investments
Invesco Core Fixed Income
success failure

Start a conversation

We can connect you with a team focused on your investment needs. Reach out to learn more about how our capabilities and services can help support your goals.

Start a conversation

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

When you interact with us, we may collect information about you which constitutes personal data under applicable laws and regulations. Our privacy notice explains how we use and protect your personal data.