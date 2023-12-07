Chuck Burge

Chuck Burge

Senior Portfolio Manager, Fixed Income

Chuck Burge is a Senior Portfolio Manager with Invesco Fixed Income.

Mr. Burge joined Invesco in 2002 as a portfolio manager and has held various positions within the Taxable Investment team. He assumed fund management responsibilities in 2009. Prior to joining Invesco, Mr. Burge spent seven years with Criterion Investment Management. He entered the industry in 1993.

Mr. Burge earned a BS degree in economics from Texas A&M University. He also earned an MBA in finance and accounting from Rice University.