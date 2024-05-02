FIXED INCOME

Invesco Emerging Markets Local Bond

A total return strategy that invests primarily in locally denominated, emerging market sovereign debt securities.

Investment approach

  • Blended macro and country-focused approach - The strategy combines top-down macroeconomic analysis with bottom-up country insights, supported by a rigorous ESG framework. 
  • Experienced international team - The strategy is led by a seasoned team of 11 investment professionals, each bringing multi-decade experience in international markets and diverse global perspectives.
  • Focused risk management - The strategy seeks to reduce volatility by actively managing tracking error, adjusting it based on risk-on and risk-off market conditions.

Benchmark
JP Morgan Government Bond Index - Emerging Markets Global Diversified Index

Total composite assets
$1.0 billion as of 3/31/2025

Inception
12/31/2013

Investment philosophy

Our strategy is designed to capture the attractive yields and income potential of locally denominated emerging market debt while enhancing downside risk mitigation throughout the emerging market cycle. We use a top-down macro approach to set the portfolio’s risk budget, which is allocated across foreign currency and interest rate levers, while bottom-up country analysis uncovers specific opportunities with favorable risk-reward profiles. 

Invesco Emerging Markets Local Bond team

Why Invesco for Fixed Income? 

Delivering strong active capabilities across an opportunity set that spans various sectors and credit qualities.

