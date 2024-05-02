Invesco Emerging Markets Local Bond
A total return strategy that invests primarily in locally denominated, emerging market sovereign debt securities.
Investment approach
Benchmark
JP Morgan Government Bond Index - Emerging Markets Global Diversified Index
Total composite assets
$1.0 billion as of 3/31/2025
Inception
12/31/2013
Investment philosophy
Our strategy is designed to capture the attractive yields and income potential of locally denominated emerging market debt while enhancing downside risk mitigation throughout the emerging market cycle. We use a top-down macro approach to set the portfolio’s risk budget, which is allocated across foreign currency and interest rate levers, while bottom-up country analysis uncovers specific opportunities with favorable risk-reward profiles.
Invesco Emerging Markets Local Bond team
Why Invesco for Fixed Income?
Delivering strong active capabilities across an opportunity set that spans various sectors and credit qualities.
More opportunities in fixed income
Start a conversation
We can connect you with a team focused on your investment needs. Reach out to learn more about how our capabilities and services can help support your goals.