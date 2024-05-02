FIXED INCOME

Seeks to provide attractive current income with an array of duration and credit quality profiles across the structured securities spectrum.

Investment approach

  • Diverse structured securities exposure - The strategy provides access to a broad spectrum of structured securities, offering varied duration and credit quality profiles designed to meet diverse investor needs.
  • Multiple sources of return - Our approach offers multiple return opportunities through asset-backed bonds that are often secured by real properties and other hard assets, adding a layer of risk mitigation not commonly found in traditional fixed income.
  • Systematic and repeatable process - We leverage both top-down macro research and bottom-up analysis within a disciplined framework. Our process integrates insights on the macro environment with rigorous loan, property, and borrower-level analytics to enhance the consistency of returns.

Total structured investments AUM
$45.9 billion as of 3/31/2025

Total US Mortgage-Backed
Securities composite assets
$873 million as of 3/31/2025

Inception
09/30/2002

Investment philosophy

We believe that structured investments can offer attractive income and total return potential, thanks to their asset-backed nature and the layer of risk mitigation it provides. By combining qualitative expertise with quantitative methods, we aim to unlock alpha from multiple, diverse sources not typically available in traditional fixed income markets.

Invesco’s Structured Investment team

