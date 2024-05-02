Invesco Structured Investments
Seeks to provide attractive current income with an array of duration and credit quality profiles across the structured securities spectrum.
Investment approach
Total structured investments AUM
$45.9 billion as of 3/31/2025
Total US Mortgage-Backed
Securities composite assets
$873 million as of 3/31/2025
Inception
09/30/2002
Investment philosophy
We believe that structured investments can offer attractive income and total return potential, thanks to their asset-backed nature and the layer of risk mitigation it provides. By combining qualitative expertise with quantitative methods, we aim to unlock alpha from multiple, diverse sources not typically available in traditional fixed income markets.
Invesco’s Structured Investment team
Co-Head of Structured Investments, Head of Residential Mortgage Credit David Lyle
Co-Head of Agency Mortgage-Backed Securities Clint W. Dudley
CFA®
Chief Investment Officer, Invesco Mortgage Capital, Senior Portfolio Manager Brian P. Norris
CFA®
Head of ABS Investments, Senior Portfolio Manager Philip Armstrong
CFA®
Why Invesco for Fixed Income?
Delivering strong active capabilities across an opportunity set that spans various sectors and credit qualities.
