David Lyle is Co-Head of Structured Investments for Invesco Fixed Income (IFI). In this role, he is responsible for strategic leadership and management of the group. Additionally, he is Head of Residential Mortgage Credit for IFI, where he is responsible for evaluating and managing investments in non-agency mortgage-backed securities and credit risk transfer securities across institutional and retail fixed income funds. Mr. Lyle also serves as Chief Operating Officer and a member of the Investment Committee of Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc.



Mr. Lyle joined Invesco in 2006. Prior to joining the firm, he spent three years at Friedman Billings Ramsey, where he was a vice president in the investment banking asset-backed securities group. In this role, he participated in the financing, transaction management and analytics functions of the business. He also spent two years as an analyst in the mortgage finance group at Wachovia Securities.



Mr. Lyle earned a BE degree, magna cum laude, from Vanderbilt University.