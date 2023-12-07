Clint W. Dudley

Clint Dudley is Co-Head of Agency Mortgage-Backed Securities for the Invesco Fixed Income team. In this role, he is a member of the portfolio management team responsible for structured investments.



Mr. Dudley joined Invesco in 1998 as a systems analyst in the Information Technology team. In 2001, he became a member of the Invesco Fixed Income team and has since held various positions of increasing responsibility, with a focus on mortgage-backed securities.



Mr. Dudley earned a BBA and an MBA from Baylor University. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) charterholder and member of the CFA Society of Atlanta.