Kevin Collins is the Co-Head of Structured Investments for Invesco Fixed Income (IFI). In this role, he is responsible for the strategic leadership and direction of the group. His responsibilities include evaluating, selecting, and positioning commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities across Invesco-managed institutional and retail fixed income funds. He currently serves as a Portfolio Manager and investment committee member on several real estate and securitized investment-focused strategies. Additionally, he is involved in identifying new investment strategies and creating related product offerings for IFI.



Mr. Collins joined Invesco in 2007 as a senior analyst on the structured securities team. Prior to his current role, he served as head of Commercial Mortgage Credit Investments. Before joining the firm, he structured various capital funding strategies—including bond securitizations, asset-backed commercial paper conduit transactions, and other secured lending facilities—for banks, Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), and other specialty finance companies at Credit Suisse First Boston. Mr. Collins began his career in the New York-based structured finance advisory services practice at Ernst & Young, focusing on structured bond cash flow modeling and collateral analytics.



Mr. Collins earned a BS degree in accounting, magna cum laude, from Florida State University and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.