Philip Armstrong is Head of ABS Investments and a Senior Portfolio Manager for the Structured Investments team at Invesco. In this role, he is responsible for the application of investment strategy across portfolios consistent with client objectives and guidelines. Additionally, he is responsible for analyzing and implementing trades within the asset-backed securities sector across the fixed income product line.



Mr. Armstrong joined Invesco in 2015. Prior to joining the firm, he was an associate in the financial market advisory practice and an associate in the portfolio analytics group at BlackRock. Mr. Armstrong has been in the investment industry since 2010.



Mr. Armstrong earned a BS degree in economics and management from Skidmore College. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) charterholder.