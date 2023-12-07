Wim Vandenhoeck serves as a Senior Portfolio Manager on the Invesco Emerging Markets Local Debt and International Bond strategies, principally conducting interest rate and foreign currency analysis in emerging markets. Mr. Vandenhoeck joined Invesco when the firm combined with OppenheimerFunds in 2019. Prior to joining OppenheimerFunds in 2015, he was a partner at APQ Partners LLP, an emerging markets investment advisor based out of London. Prior to APQ, he was an asset manager at GLG Partners LP in London, where he focused on emerging market fixed income strategies. Before GLG, he was a partner at Six Seasons Global Asset Management LLC, Aravali Partners LLC, and Havell Capital Management LLC, all in New York, mainly managing fixed income macro strategies, often with a focus on emerging markets. Earlier in his career, he held positions at Bank Brussels Lambert and Paribas Bank. Mr. Vandenhoeck earned a BA degree from Katholiek Universiteit Leuven and an MBA from Cornell University.