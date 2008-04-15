Sustainable investing

Sustainable solutions to help meet your needs

At Invesco, our purpose is to deliver an investment experience that helps people to get more out of life. This purpose shapes how we manage our clients’ money responsibly and how we strive to contribute to global sustainability.

Industry leader

Invesco is a leader in offering a diversified suite of sustainable and ESG strategies, providing pure play exposure to the sustainable future theme.

Robust history

Invesco’s sustainable thematic lineup has been in the marketplace for 18 years, with our flagship funds in water and renewables.

Thoughtful approach

We aim to develop industry-leading strategies fully aligned to our purpose of helping people get more out of life by delivering a superior investment experience.

Align your sustainability goals with your portfolio

Invesco applies sustainable concepts in a number of dimensions, from the products we offer, to our investment processes, to our corporate behavior. Sustainability primarily focuses on technologies and business activites that can have a positive impact on the environment. ESG is a broad term that covers investments that focus on various risk metrics, namely factors of their investments that cover (E)nvironmental, (S)ocial, or (G)overnance issues.

Sustainable ETF solutions

Sustainability focused investors can choose ETFs that reflect their values and help to make an impact in key areas, such as solar power, clean energy, water scarcity, or green building efficiency.

Fund

Ticker

Description

Vehicle

 How to invest

Invesco Solar ETF

TAN

Provides exposure to companies that are part of the solar energy industry.

ETF

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF

PBW

Provides exposure to broad renewable industry, including solar, wind, geothermal, hydrogen fuel cells and their related providers.

ETF

Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF

PBD

Provides exposure to the global broad renewable industry, by capping US exposure to 50%.

ETF

Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF

GBLD

Provides exposure to REITs, builders, and consultants that make our building more sustainable.

ETF

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF

ERTH

Provides exposure to renewables, eco-friendly agriculture, green building and more.

ETF

Invesco Water Resources ETF

PHO

Provides exposure to companies that purify and conserve water.

ETF

Invesco Global Water ETF

PIO

Provides exposure to technology that focuses on the global purification and conservation of water, with a technology focus.

ETF

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

CGW

Provides exposure to water utilities and infrastructure, the essential service of piping water.

ETF

ESG focused ETFs

ESG ETF strategies may be a reasonable choice for investors seeking diversification through broad market exposure, while striving to enhance the ESG characteristic of the entire portfolio.

Fund

Ticker

Description

Vehicle

 How to invest

Invesco ESG Nasdaq 100 ETF

QQMG

Get access to the groundbreaking large-cap companies of Nasdaq while incorporating additional ESG screening criteria.

ETF

Invesco ESG Nasdaq Next Gen 100 ETF

QQJG

Get access to the groundbreaking mid-cap companies of Nasdaq while incorporating additional ESG screening criteria.

ETF

Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

RSPE

Consider our equal weight S&P 500 strategy, which incorporated ESG screening criteria.

ETF

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF¹

IVRA

Access real assets’ potential inflation hedging and attractive income benefits, while following a disciplined ESG process.

ETF

  • 1

    This ETF is different from traditional ETFs - traditional ETFs tell the public what assets they hold each day; this ETF will not. This may create additional risks. For example, since this ETF provides less information to traders, they may charge you more money to trade this ETF's shares. Also, the price you pay to buy or sell ETF shares on an exchange may not match the value of the ETF's portfolio. These risks may be even greater in bad or uncertain markets. See the ETF prospectus for more information.

ESG Mutual Funds and UIT

Whether you’re looking for stock, bond, or alternative strategies, these mutual funds and unit investment trusts give you options that incorporate ESG considerations in their investment process.

Fund

Ticker

Vehicle

Invesco Environmental Focus Municipal Fund

OPAMX

Mutual Fund

Invesco Floating Rate ESG Fund

AFRAX

Mutual Fund

ESG Opportunity Portfolio

ESGO

Unit Investment Trust

