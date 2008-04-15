NA3456848

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Shares are not actively managed and are subject to risks similar to those of stocks, including those regarding short selling and margin maintenance requirements. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. The Fund’s return may not match the return of the Underlying Index. The Fund is subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risk associated with an investment in the Fund.

Invesco does not provide tax advice. Please consult with your tax professional regarding your own personal tax situation.

Investments focused in a particular industry or sector, are subject to greater risk, and are more greatly impacted by market volatility, than more diversified investments.

Since ordinary brokerage commissions apply for each ETF buy and sell transaction, frequent trading activity may increase the cost of ETFs.

The ESG considerations assessed as part of the investment process to implement its investment strategy in pursuit of a Fund’s investment objective may vary across types of eligible investments and issuers, and not every ESG factor may be identified or evaluated for every investment. A Fund’s portfolio will not be solely based on ESG considerations, and therefore the issuers in which the Fund invests may not be considered ESG-focused companies. The incorporation of ESG factors may affect a Fund’s exposure to certain companies or industries and may not work as intended. A Fund may underperform other funds that do not assess an issuer’s ESG factors or that use a different methodology to identify and/or incorporate ESG factors. Information used by a Fund to evaluate such factors may not be readily available, complete or accurate, and may vary across providers and issuers as ESG is not a uniformly defined characteristic. There is no guarantee that the evaluation of ESG considerations will be additive to a Fund’s performance.

Shares are not individually redeemable and owners of the Shares may acquire those Shares from the Funds and tender those shares for redemption to the Funds in Creation Unit aggregations only, typically consisting of 10,000, 25,000, 50,000, 75,000, 80,000, 100,000, or 150,000 Shares.

S&P® is a registered trademark of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC (S&P). This trademark has been licensed for use by Standard & Poor's® and is a trademark of S&P. This trademark has been sublicensed for certain purposes by Invesco Capital Management LLC.

Note: Not all products available through all firms.

The Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF and the Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF or securities referred to herein are not sponsored, endorsed, or promoted by MSCI Inc. (“MSCI”), and MSCI bears no liability with respect to the fund or securities or any index on which the Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF or securities are based. MSCI AND THE MSCI INDEX NAME ARE SERVICE MARK(S) OF MSCI OR ITS AFFILIATES AND HAVE BEEN LICENSED FOR USE FOR CERTAIN PURPOSES BY INVESCO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC (“ADVISER”).

IVRA Additional Disclosure:

Risk & Other Information

ETFs trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETF's net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns.

ETF shares may be bought or sold throughout the day at their market price, not their Net Asset Value (NAV), on the exchange on which they are listed. Shares of ETFs are tradable on secondary markets and may trade either at a premium or a discount to their NAV on the secondary market.

Because the Shares are traded in the secondary market, a Broker may charge a commission to execute a transaction in Shares, and an investor also may incur the cost of the spread between the price at which a dealer will buy Shares and the somewhat higher price at which a dealer will sell Shares.

The objective of the actively managed ETF Tracking Basket is to construct a portfolio of stocks and representative index ETFs that tracks the daily performance of an actively managed ETF without exposing current holdings, trading activities, or internal equity research. The Tracking Basket is designed to conceal any nonpublic information about the underlying portfolio and only uses the Funds latest publicly disclosed holdings, representative ETFs, and the publicly known daily performance in its construction. You can gain access to the Tracking Basket and the Tracking Basket Weight Overlap on invesco.com/etfs.

The Tracking Basket is designed to closely track the daily performance of the Fund but is not the Fund's actual portfolio. The Tracking Basket is comprised of: (1) select recently disclosed portfolio holdings (Strategy Components); (2) liquid ETFs that convey information about the types of instruments (that are not otherwise fully represented by the Strategy Components) in which the Fund invests; and (3) cash and cash equivalents.

Although the Tracking Basket is intended to provide investors with enough information to allow for an effective arbitrage mechanism that will keep the market price of the Fund at or close to the underlying NAV per Share of the Fund, there is a risk (which may increase during periods of market disruption or volatility) that market prices will vary significantly from the underlying NAV of the Fund; ETFs trading on the basis of a published Tracking Basket may trade at a wider bid/ask spread than ETFs that publish their portfolios on a daily basis, especially during periods of market disruption or volatility, and therefore, may cost investors more to trade; and although the Fund seeks to benefit from keeping its portfolio information secret, market participants may attempt to use the Tracking Basket to identify a Fund’s trading strategy, which if successful, could result in such market participants engaging in certain predatory trading practices that may have the potential to harm the Fund and its shareholders.

In general, equity values fluctuate, sometimes widely, in response to activities specific to the company as well as general market, economic and political conditions.

Investments in real assets companies may involve a higher degree of risk, including significant financial, operating, and competitive risks, and may expose the Fund to adverse macroeconomic conditions, such as changes and volatility in commodity prices, a rise in interest rates or a downturn in the economy in which the asset is located, elevating the risk of loss.

Stocks of companies with favorable ESG attributes may underperform the market as a whole. As a result, the Fund may underperform other funds that do not screen companies based on ESG attributes. The criteria used to select companies for investment may result in the Fund investing in securities, industries or sectors that underperform the market as a whole or underperform other funds screened for ESG standards.

Stocks of small and mid-sized companies tend to be more vulnerable to adverse developments, may be more volatile, and may be illiquid or restricted as to resale.

The risks of investing in securities of foreign issuers, including emerging market issuers, can include fluctuations in foreign currencies, political and economic instability, and foreign taxation issues.

The investment techniques and risk analysis used by the portfolio managers may not produce the desired results.

The Fund is non-diversified and may experience greater volatility than a more diversified investment.

Active trading results in added expenses and may result in a lower return and increased tax liability.

Investments focused in a particular industry or sector are subject to greater risk, and are more greatly impacted by market volatility, than more diversified investments.

There may be circumstances where a security held in the Fund but not the Tracking Basket does not have readily available market quotations. If determined that such circumstance may affect the reliability of the Tracking Basket as an arbitrage vehicle; that information, along with the identity and weighting of that security in the Fund’s portfolio, will be publicly disclosed on the Fund’s website and the appropriate remedial measures will be assessed by the Adviser. During these times, market participants may use this information to engage in certain predatory trading practices that may harm the Fund and its shareholders. If 10% of the Fund’s securities in the portfolio do not have readily available market quotations, a prompt request to halt trading on the Fund would be made to the Exchange, meaning that investors would not be able to trade the Shares. Shares traded on the Exchange may be halted due to market conditions or for reasons that, in the view of the Exchange, make trading in Shares inadvisable or extraordinary market volatility. There can be no assurance that the requirements of the Exchange necessary to maintain the listing of the Fund will continue to be met or will remain unchanged.

The Fund is subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risk associated with an investment in the Fund.

Invesco unit investment trusts are distributed by the Sponsor, Invesco Capital Markets, Inc. and broker dealers including Invesco Distributors, Inc. Both firms are indirect, wholly owned subsidiaries of Invesco Ltd.