FIXED INCOME

Invesco Stable Value

A conservative income investment focused on principal preservation and daily liquidity.

Download strategy profile Contact us

Investment approach

  • Capital preservation for retirement plans — This strategy offers daily liquidity and competitive returns through a diversified portfolio of investment-grade fixed and floating-rate securities, supported by individually negotiated wrap contracts.
  • Multi-manager, multi-issuer approach — Our Stable Value strategy uses proprietary commingled fixed income funds and external subadvisors, typically featuring five managers and six to nine high-quality wrap providers.
  • Actively managed for evolving markets — A 32-member team brings deep expertise across portfolio management, wrap negotiations, credit research, and client service. Our flexible platform supports pooled and separate accounts.

As of June 30, 2025

Benchmark
Bloomberg US Treasury Bellwether 3-Month Index

Total strategy assets
$65.5 billion as of 06/30/2025

Inception
03/30/1988

Investment philosophy

We believe stable value can provide attractive returns relative to other capital preservation options by combining high-quality, intermediate-duration fixed income with responsive wrap contracts. Our philosophy emphasizes diversification and is grounded in our conviction that a proactive, transparent, and risk-aware approach leads to better participant outcomes.

Stable Value strategy Profile Opens in a new tab

Invesco’s Stable Value investment team

Why Invesco for Fixed Income? 

Delivering strong active capabilities across an opportunity set that spans various sectors and credit qualities.

View all strategies

More opportunities in equities

Structured Investments
Emerging Markets Local Bond
Core Plus Bond
Core Fixed Income
US Corporate Credit
success failure

Start a conversation

We can connect you with a team focused on your investment needs. Reach out to learn more about how our capabilities and services can help support your goals.

Start a conversation

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

When you interact with us, we may collect information about you which constitutes personal data under applicable laws and regulations. Our privacy notice explains how we use and protect your personal data.

NA4812874