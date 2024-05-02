Head of Stable Value Portfolio Management Jennifer Gilmore
CFA
A conservative income investment focused on principal preservation and daily liquidity.
Benchmark
Bloomberg US Treasury Bellwether 3-Month Index
Total strategy assets
$65.5 billion as of 06/30/2025
Inception
03/30/1988
We believe stable value can provide attractive returns relative to other capital preservation options by combining high-quality, intermediate-duration fixed income with responsive wrap contracts. Our philosophy emphasizes diversification and is grounded in our conviction that a proactive, transparent, and risk-aware approach leads to better participant outcomes.
Delivering strong active capabilities across an opportunity set that spans various sectors and credit qualities.
We can connect you with a team focused on your investment needs. Reach out to learn more about how our capabilities and services can help support your goals.
NA4812874
We'll use this information to help deliver the experience most relevant to you.