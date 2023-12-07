Todd Schomberg is a Senior Portfolio Manager for Invesco Fixed Income. He is responsible for implementing investment grade credit strategies across the fixed income platform.



Prior to joining Invesco in 2016, he was a portfolio manager and vice president for Voya Investment Management. Before joining Voya Investment Management, he was a senior fixed income analyst with Wells Capital Management.



Mr Schomberg earned an MBA from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a BS degree in finance and economics from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.