Todd Schomberg
Head of Investment Grade Portfolio Management
CFA®
Todd Schomberg is a Senior Portfolio Manager for Invesco Fixed Income. He is responsible for implementing investment grade credit strategies across the fixed income platform.
Prior to joining Invesco in 2016, he was a portfolio manager and vice president for Voya Investment Management. Before joining Voya Investment Management, he was a senior fixed income analyst with Wells Capital Management.
Mr Schomberg earned an MBA from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a BS degree in finance and economics from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.
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