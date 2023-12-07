Niklas Nordenfelt is Head of High Yield for Invesco Fixed Income.Mr. Nordenfelt joined Invesco in 2020. Prior to joining the firm, he was a managing director, senior portfolio manager, and co-head of US High Yield at Wells Fargo Asset Management(WFAM). Before joining WFAM in 2003, Mr. Nordenfelt was a principal and investmentstrategist at Barclays Global Investors. Before that, he was a quantitative analyst at FidelityManagement Trust Co. and a portfolio manager at Mellon Capital Management. Mr. Nordenfelt began his investment career in 1991 and has managed portfolios ranging from quantitative-based and tactical asset allocation strategies to credit-driven portfolios.



Mr. Nordenfelt earned a BA degree in economics from the University of California, Berkeley. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) charterholder.