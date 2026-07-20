Washington update Washington Newsletter, Q2 2026
Key takeaways
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US Midterms:
The November midterms will not only serve as the first national referendum on President Trump’s second term and determine control of Congress, but it will also represent an important moment for both the Republican and Democratic parties, as it will set the stage for the 2028 open presidential election.
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Reconciliation 3.0:
In June, Congress passed Reconciliation 2.0, which allocated more than $70 billion for border security and immigration.1 Congress is now turning its attention to Reconciliation 3.0, which may be a heavy policy lift for Republicans, but could provide billions of dollars in funding for the Pentagon and usher in additional tax reform.
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The Beijing Summit:
President Trump’s summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping produced mixed outcomes. The two leaders agreed to pursue constructive strategic stability but left the risk of renewed trade tensions unresolved. The two leaders are expected to meet again in the United States in September.
Read the full Washington Newsletter for Q2
Explore our comprehensive analysis on policy issues to watch this year.
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