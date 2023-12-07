Profile

Laurie Brignac is Chief Investment Officer and Head of Invesco’s Global Liquidity team. In this role, she is responsible for providing senior management oversight of Invesco’s liquidity products in the US, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa), and Asia Pacific regions.



Ms. Brignac joined Invesco in 1992 as a money market trader and was promoted to investment officer in 1994 and senior portfolio manager in 2002. Her duties have expanded to include all forms of short-term fixed income products, including money market and short-duration funds. Prior to joining the firm, she was a sales assistant for HSBC Securities Inc. She began her career as a money market trader responsible for managing the Federal Reserve position at Premier Bank in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Ms. Brignac has been in the investment industry since 1989.



Ms. Brignac earned a BS degree in accounting from Louisiana State University. She is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) charterholder and holds the Series 7, 63, and 79 registrations. Ms. Brignac has served as a member of the Tri-Party Repo Infrastructure Reform Task Force and participates in various industry committees, both in the US and globally.