Ripal Tilara

Profile

Ripal Patel Tilara is a Senior Portfolio Manager for Invesco Fixed Income. In this role, she is responsible for managing cash management products, including institutional, retail, and offshore money funds, as well as private accounts.



Ms. Tilara joined Invesco in 2014. Prior to joining the firm, she was a junior portfolio manager and securities trader with Assurant Inc. in New York for more than four years. She began her career at ING Investment Management in Atlanta in 2004, where she focused on structured products.



Ms. Tilara earned a BBA degree from the Goizueta Business School at Emory University and an MBA from the Stern School of Business at New York University. She is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) charterholder and member of the CFA Society of Atlanta.