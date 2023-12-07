ETF,U.S. Short Duration TBLL
Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF
View Fund
Senior Portfolio Manager
Justin Mandeville is a Senior Portfolio Manager for the Global Liquidity team at Invesco. In this role, he is responsible for the management of short-term Treasury, agency, and repurchase agreement (repo) securities.
Mr. Mandeville joined Invesco in 2015. Prior to joining the firm, he began his career with Vanguard’s client relationship management group before transitioning to Vanguard’s fixed income and money market team.
Mr. Mandeville earned a BS degree in business administration from Pennsylvania State University and an MBA with a concentration in finance from Drexel University.
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