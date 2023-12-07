Joseph Madrid
Head of Credit Portfolio Management - Global Liquidity
CFA®
Profile
Joseph Madrid is a Head of Credit Portfolio Management for Global Liquidity. He is responsible for contributing to the strategy and management of cash management products, including institutional, retail and offshore funds, as well as private accounts and ultra-short bond portfolios.
Mr. Madrid began his investment career in 2002 as a financial analyst with J.P. Morgan Chase& Co. Prior to joining Invesco, he was a portfolio manager in client service and a senior fixed income securities analyst with National City Corp. He joined Invesco in 2009 and was previously a fixed income analyst responsible for providing investment research, credit analysis and portfolio management support for cash management products.
Mr. Madrid earned a BA degree in accounting from Baldwin-Wallace College and an MBA from the University of New Mexico. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst®(CFA) charterholder and a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA).
CAIA®, CAIA Association®, Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst, and Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst Association® are the exclusive service marks of the CAIA Association.
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