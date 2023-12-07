US holiday schedule
Invesco US money market funds will observe the following holidays.
|
Holiday
|
2025
|
Hours of operation
|
New Year’s Day
|
Wednesday, January 1
|
Closed
|
Martin Luther King Jr. Day
|
Monday, January 20
|
Closed
|
Washington’s Birthday
|
Monday, February 17
|
Closed
|
Good Friday
|
Friday, April 18
|
Closed
|
Memorial Day
|
Monday, May 26
|
Closed
|
Juneteenth National Independence Day
|
Thursday, June 19
|
Closed
|
Independence Day
|
Friday, July 4
|
Closed
|
Labor Day
|
Monday, September 1
|
Closed
|
Columbus Day
|
Monday, October 13
|
Closed
|Veteran’s Day
|Tuesday, November 11
|Closed
|
Thanksgiving Day
|
Thursday, November 27
|
Closed
|
Post Thanksgiving
|
Friday, November 28
|
Early Close: 12:00pm ET
|Christmas Eve
|Wednesday, December 24
|Early Close: 12:00pm ET
|
Christmas Day
|
Thursday, December 25
|
Closed
|
New Year's Eve
|
Wednesday, December 31
|
Early Close: 12:00pm ET
|Holiday
|2026
|Hours of operation
|New Year's Day
|Thursday, January 1
|Closed
NA3607017