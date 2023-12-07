Global Liquidity

US holiday schedule

Invesco US money market funds will observe the following holidays.

Holiday

2025

Hours of operation

New Year’s Day

Wednesday, January 1

Closed

Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Monday, January 20

Closed

Washington’s Birthday

Monday, February 17

Closed

Good Friday

Friday, April 18

Closed

Memorial Day

Monday, May 26

Closed

Juneteenth National Independence Day

Thursday, June 19

Closed

Independence Day 

Friday, July 4

Closed

Labor Day 

Monday, September 1

Closed

Columbus Day        

Monday, October 13

Closed
Veteran’s Day Tuesday, November 11 Closed

Thanksgiving Day

Thursday, November 27

Closed

Post Thanksgiving

Friday, November 28

Early Close: 12:00pm ET
Christmas Eve Wednesday, December 24 Early Close: 12:00pm ET

Christmas Day 

Thursday, December 25

Closed

New Year's Eve

Wednesday, December 31

Early Close: 12:00pm ET
Holiday 2026 Hours of operation
New Year's Day Thursday, January 1 Closed

