Settlement and wire times
In order to best serve our investors' needs while complying with the new amended Securities and Exchange Commission Act 2a-7 rules, we have structured our fund strike times, same-day settlement times, and our wire release time as follows.
Money market funds NAV strike and wire release times
|Time (Eastern Standard time)
|Constant net asset value (CNAV)**
|2:30 p.m. ET
|Invesco Treasury Obligations Portfolio¹
|3 p.m. ET
|Invesco Government Money Market Fund¹
|4 p.m. ET
|Invesco U.S. Government Money Portfolio1
Invesco V.I. U.S. Government Money Portfolio1
Invesco V.I. Government Money Market Fund1
|5 p.m. ET
|Invesco Premier Portfolio²
Invesco Government & Agency Portfolio¹
Invesco Premier U.S. Government Money Portfolio¹
Invesco Treasury Portfolio¹
Same-day wire release times
|Time (Eastern Standard time)
|Type
|9:30 a.m. ET
|RUSH
|11:30 a.m. ET
|RUSH wires for CNAV funds only
|1:30 p.m. ET
|RUSH
|3 p.m. ET
|RUSH
|4 p.m. ET
|All CNAV funds
|5 p.m. ET
|All funds