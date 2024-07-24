global liquidity

Settlement and wire times

In order to best serve our investors' needs while complying with the new amended Securities and Exchange Commission Act 2a-7 rules, we have structured our fund strike times, same-day settlement times, and our wire release time as follows.

Money market funds NAV strike and wire release times

Time (Eastern Standard time) Constant net asset value (CNAV)**
2:30 p.m. ET Invesco Treasury Obligations Portfolio¹
3 p.m. ET Invesco Government Money Market Fund¹
4 p.m. ET Invesco U.S. Government Money Portfolio1
Invesco V.I. U.S. Government Money Portfolio1
Invesco V.I. Government Money Market Fund1
5 p.m. ET Invesco Premier Portfolio²
Invesco Government & Agency Portfolio¹
Invesco Premier U.S. Government Money Portfolio¹
Invesco Treasury Portfolio¹

Same-day wire release times

Time (Eastern Standard time) Type
9:30 a.m. ET RUSH
11:30 a.m. ET RUSH wires for CNAV funds only
1:30 p.m. ET RUSH
3 p.m. ET RUSH
4 p.m. ET All CNAV funds
5 p.m. ET All funds

  • *

    Wires will attempt to be release approximately two hours after FNAV funds strike time.
  • **

    Actual closing times for CNAV funds (i.e., final NAV determination) are 30 minutes after same-day settlement times. Purchase orders received 30 minutes after same-day settlement times and prior to the closing times may be rejected. Redemption orders received during this time may not receive same-day settlement.

    Invesco will put forth our best effort to meet the approximate wire release times, baring events outside of our control.

    The liquidation and termination of Invesco Liquid Assets Portfolio and Invesco STIC Prime Portfolio will occur on or about August 28, 2024. Each Fund will  be closed to investment by new accounts after the close of business on July 15, 2024. Existing shareholders of each Fund will be able to continue to invest in the respective Fund until the close of business on or about August 14, 2024, when no further purchases or exchanges will be accepted as the Funds prepare for liquidation on the Liquidation Date. Please see the prospectus for more information.
  • 1

    You could lose money by investing in the Fund. Although the Fund seeks to preserve your investment at $1.00 per share, it cannot guarantee it will do so. An investment in the Fund is not a bank account and is not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency. The Fund’s sponsor is not required to reimburse the Fund for losses, and you should not expect that the sponsor will provide financial support to the Fund at any time, including during periods of market stress.
  • 2

    You could lose money by investing in the Fund. Although the Fund seeks to preserve your investment at $1.00 per share, it cannot guarantee it will do so. An investment in the Fund is not a bank account and is not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency. The Fund may impose a fee upon the sale of your shares. The Fund’s sponsor is not required to reimburse the Fund for losses, and you should not expect that the sponsor will provide financial support to the Fund at any time, including during periods of market stress.
  • 3

    You could lose money by investing in the Fund. Because the share price of the Fund will fluctuate, when you sell your shares they may be worth more or less than what you originally paid for them. An investment in the Fund is not a bank account and is not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency. The Fund may impose a fee upon the sale of your shares. The Fund’s sponsor is not required to reimburse the Fund for losses, and you should not expect that the sponsor will provide financial support to the Fund at any time, including during periods of market stress.