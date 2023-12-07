Profile

Brandon Maitre is a Portfolio Manager for Invesco Fixed Income. In this role, he is responsible for managing cash management products, including institutional, retail and offshore money funds, as well as private accounts.



Mr. Maitre joined Invesco in 2015. Prior to joining the firm, he was an associate portfolio manager with Standish Asset Management in Boston. He began working at Standish in 2005 as a client service associate and portfolio analyst. He started his career at Mellon Financial Corporation in 2003, where he focused on pricing and corporate actions.



Mr. Maitre earned a BA degree in economics and a master's degree from Boston College. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) charterholder.