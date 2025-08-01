Invesco Bond Market Insights

Money market and liquidity Global Liquidity Survey reveals cash management trends
EM local yields are attractive compared to developed market yields and we expect a weaker US dollar to boost EM currencies.
Lower all-in yields have slowed the recent rally in credit but strong technicals have supported the market - net supply has declined as COVID era bonds mature, while supply remains steady compared to last year.
MBS spreads have lagged the post-Liberation Day market recovery and remain attractive, in our view.
1. We are positive on emerging market local currency bonds. EM local yields are attractive compared to developed market yields and we expect a weaker US dollar to boost EM currencies. A challenge to “US exceptionalism” could benefit EMs, as investors potentially rebalance capital away from the US.
2. We are positive on US investment grade. Lower all-in yields have slowed the recent rally in credit but strong technicals have supported the market - net supply has declined as COVID-era bonds mature, while supply remains steady compared to last year. Easing moves by the Federal Reserve would likely further support investment grade.
3. We see areas of opportunity in municipals. Tax equivalent yields are attractive, especially at the long end of the yield curve, making valuations look compelling for many investors. The fiscal bill did not impact munis much and we expect support for munis in the summer due toseasonal coupon payments and maturity flows, and reduced tax uncertainty.
4. We are positive on agency mortgage-backed securities. MBS spreads have lagged the post-Liberation Day market recovery and remain attractive, in our view. While we are cautious about near-term volatility, we are positive over the medium to long term, especially as we expect regulatory changes to boost bank demand for MBS.
Global Liquidity Snapshot offers a quarterly at-a-glance look at what's happening in short-term liquidity markets around the world.
Important information & Investment risks
Fixed-income investments are subject to credit the effects of changing interest rates. Interest rate risk refers to the risk that bond prices generally fall as interest rates rise and vice versa. An issuer may be unable to risk of the issuer and meet interest and/or principal payments, thereby causing its instruments to decrease in value and lowering the issuer’s credit rating.
Treasury securities are backed by the full faith and credit of the US government as to the timely payment of principal and interest.
Non-investment grade bonds, also called high yield bonds or junk bonds, pay higher yields but also carry more risk and a lower credit rating than an investment grade bond.
Municipal securities are subject to the risk that legislative or economic conditions could affect an issuer’s ability to make payments of principal and/or interest.
The risks of investing in securities of foreign issuers, including emerging market issuers, can include fluctuations in foreign currencies, political and economic instability, and foreign taxation issues. The performance of an investment concentrated in issuers of a certain region or country is expected to be closely tied to conditions within that region and to be more volatile than more geographically diversified investments.
Mortgage- and asset-backed securities, are subject to call (prepayment) risk, reinvestment risk and extension risk. These securities are also susceptible to an unexpectedly high rate of defaults on the mortgages held by a mortgage pool, which may adversely affect their value. The risk of such defaults depends on the quality of the mortgages underlying such security, the credit quality of its issuer or guarantor, and the nature and structure of its credit support. Asset-backed securities are subject to prepayment or call risk, which is the risk that the borrower’s payments may be received earlier or later than expected.
The opinions expressed are those of the authors, are based on current market conditions and are subject to change without notice. These opinions may differ from those of other Invesco investment professionals.
All data as of 7/2/2025, unless otherwise stated. All data provided by Invesco unless otherwise noted. All data provided is in USD.
This information does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional/financial consultant before making any investment decisions.
Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions; there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations.
This link takes you to a site not affiliated with Invesco. The site is for informational purposes only. Invesco does not guarantee nor take any responsibility for any of the content.
