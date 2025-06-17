Global Liquidity Survey reveals cash management trends

Money market and liquidity Global liquidity snapshot
Global Liquidity Snapshot offers a quarterly at-a-glance look at what's happening in short-term liquidity markets around the world.
We are proud to partner with the Association for Financial Professionals (AFP) to sponsor the 2025 AFP Liquidity Survey for the sixth year in a row.
Money market funds remain a critical asset class among institutional investors and we expect that to continue.
See how your cash management strategies compare to your peers' and uncover insights into what the future may hold.
The US economy continued to grow in 2024, inflation remained above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target, and the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) took a pause after marginally loosening policy rates. It is worth noting that a new administration took center stage in the US with an aggressive agenda including tariffs which created significant market volatility at about the same time this annual survey was in the field.
(Percentage Distribution of Organizations)
|
|
Much Larger
|
Somewhat Larger
|
No Significant Change
|
Somewhat Smaller
|
Much Smaller
|
Within the U.S.
|
15%
|
23%
|
46%
|
13%
|
3%
|
Outside the U.S.
|
4%
|
16%
|
65%
|
10%
|
5%
|
|
Much Larger
|
Somewhat Larger
|
No Significant Change
|
Somewhat Smaller
|
Much Smaller
|
Within the U.S.
|
18%
|
26%
|
43%
|
8%
|
5%
|
Outside the U.S.
|
6%
|
18%
|
61%
|
8%
|
7%
Source: 2025 AFP Global Liquidity Survey
Overall, the survey suggests a cautious approach to cash management, with organizations balancing safety and liquidity while navigating economic uncertainties.
We are proud to partner with the Association of Financial Professionals (AFP) to sponsor the 2025 AFP Liquidity Survey, marking the sixth year Invesco has sponsored this industry-leading research.
Laurie Brignac, Chief Investment Officer and Head of Invesco Global Liquidity, offers her short take on the latest Federal Open Market Committee meeting and what it may mean for liquidity investors looking ahead.
We highlight policy issues to watch in the second half in the US, UK, Europe, and Asia Pacific, including trade and tariffs.
See how your cash management practices compare with those of your peers during this complex liquidity landscape by requesting the full survey.
