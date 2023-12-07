Profile

Wes Rager is a Portfolio Manager for the Global Liquidity team at Invesco. In this role, he is responsible for the management of all cash management products, including institutional, retail and offshore money funds, as well as private accounts.



Mr. Rager joined Invesco in 2010 in the Financial Planning & Analysis division, where he was a senior financial analyst. He assumed his current position in 2014. Before joining Invesco, he worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers for six years.



Mr. Rager earned a BS degree in accounting and finance from Indiana University. He is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).