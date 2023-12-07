Profile

Bryn Zinser is a Portfolio Manager for the Global Liquidity team at Invesco. In this role, he is responsible for the management of all cash management products, including institutional, retail and offshore money funds, as well as private accounts.



Mr. Zinser began his career by joining Invesco in 2010 as a member of the Global Portfolio Services team, serving as a supervisor for the Money Market Operations in Atlanta. In 2015, he transitioned to Invesco Global Liquidity. While at the firm, Mr. Zinser has held positions in the Louisville, London, and Atlanta offices.



Mr. Zinser earned a BS degree in finance from Transylvania University.