Profile

Marques Mercier is Head of Government Portfolio Management on the Global Liquidity team for Invesco Fixed Income. In this role, he is responsible for the management of all cash management products, including institutional, retail and offshore money funds, as well as private accounts.



Mr. Mercier joined Invesco in 1994 as a representative in the transfer agency. In 1996, he was promoted to portfolio administrator for money market funds, and he became a portfolio manager in 1998.



Mr. Mercier earned a BA degree in English and an MBA from the University of Houston. He holds the Series 7 and 79 registrations.