Profile

Jennifer Brown is a Portfolio Manager for the Invesco Fixed Income team. In this role, she is responsible for managing cash management products, including institutional, retail, offshore money funds, and private accounts.



Ms. Brown joined Invesco in 2003 as a retirement support services representative on the Transfer Agent Operations team. Prior to her current role, she was a senior analyst responsible for providing investment research, credit analysis, and portfolio management support to the Global Liquidity team. Before that, she worked for the Cash Management Alliance Services team. Ms. Brown has been in the industry since 1999.



Ms. Brown earned a BA degree in economics from the University of Texas at Austin and an MBA in finance from the University of Houston. She is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).