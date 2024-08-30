EQUITIES

Invesco Mid Cap Growth

Focuses on premier growth companies that pioneer new markets and/or have leadership positions within their industries.

Download strategy profile Contact us

Investment approach

  • Experienced and stable investment team - The strategy is supported by Invesco’s Discovery Growth Team, which manages $23 billion in AUM as of 9/30/24.
  • Focus on premier growth companies - We invest in companies that lead their industries or pioneer new markets. These companies typically have accomplished management teams and strong growth prospects.
  • Proactive risk management - Risk awareness is central to our approach. We prioritize diversification to mitigate downside risks, constrain sector weights relative to the index, and maintain a consistent sell discipline.

Benchmark
Russell Midcap Growth Total Return Index 

Total composite assets
$6.8 billion as of 3/31/2025

Inception
6/30/2009

Investment philosophy

We believe in generating alpha over a full market cycle by focusing on premier growth companies and proactively managing risk. Our disciplined approach emphasizes diversification, controlled sector exposures, and a robust sell discipline, all aimed at delivering competitive risk-adjusted returns. With seven investment professionals, the team’s long-standing leadership and consistent approach have aim to deliver stability and success across multiple market cycles.

Fact Sheet Strategy Profile

Invesco Mid Cap Growth Team

Why Invesco for equities?

Delivering strong active capabilities across an opportunity set that spans regions and styles.

View all strategies

More opportunities in equities

Global Focus
Invesco Diversified Dividend
Small Cap Core
Large Cap Value
success failure

Start a conversation

We can connect you with a team focused on your investment needs. Reach out to learn more about how our capabilities and services can help support your goals.

Start a conversation

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

When you interact with us, we may collect information about you which constitutes personal data under applicable laws and regulations. Our privacy notice explains how we use and protect your personal data.