Invesco Mid Cap Growth
Focuses on premier growth companies that pioneer new markets and/or have leadership positions within their industries.
Investment approach
Benchmark
Russell Midcap Growth Total Return Index
Total composite assets
$6.8 billion as of 3/31/2025
Inception
6/30/2009
Investment philosophy
We believe in generating alpha over a full market cycle by focusing on premier growth companies and proactively managing risk. Our disciplined approach emphasizes diversification, controlled sector exposures, and a robust sell discipline, all aimed at delivering competitive risk-adjusted returns. With seven investment professionals, the team’s long-standing leadership and consistent approach have aim to deliver stability and success across multiple market cycles.
Invesco Mid Cap Growth Team
