Invesco Small Cap Core
An “all weather” strategy that seeks to outperform the Russell 2000 Index over a full market cycle while providing a similar risk profile.
Investment approach
Benchmark
Russell 2000® Index
Total composite assets
$3.6 billion as of 3/31/2025
Inception
12/31/2007
Investment philosophy
We believe that executives’ past operating track records are a key predictor of future success. We source ideas primarily through ongoing sector specialist research. Our independent risk management team establishes limits to supplement portfolio-construction discipline. Our small-cap team is part of a broader Main Street research platform that manages a full suite of core strategies across the market capitalization spectrum with the same investment philosophy and process.
