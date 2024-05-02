Equities

Invesco Small Cap Core

An “all weather” strategy that seeks to outperform the Russell 2000 Index over a full market cycle while providing a similar risk profile.

Investment approach

  • High conviction - We seek to outperform in most environments through stock selection while minimizing relative factor and sector exposures.
  • All-cap research platform - Our team’s research across the market capitalization spectrum provides insights into a company’s ecosystem and competitive position.
  • Disciplined stock selection - We build a diversified portfolio of 90–100 stocks that we believe have reasonable valuations and attractive expected returns.

Benchmark
Russell 2000® Index

Total composite assets
$3.6 billion as of 3/31/2025

Inception
12/31/2007

Investment philosophy

We believe that executives’ past operating track records are a key predictor of future success. We source ideas primarily through ongoing sector specialist research. Our independent risk management team establishes limits to supplement portfolio-construction discipline. Our small-cap team is part of a broader Main Street research platform that manages a full suite of core strategies across the market capitalization spectrum with the same investment philosophy and process.

Small cap core fact sheet

Invesco Small Cap Core Team

Why Invesco for equities?

Delivering strong active capabilities across an opportunity set that spans regions and styles.

