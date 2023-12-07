Matthew Ziehl is a Portfolio Manager for the Invesco Main Street team. He is Co-Lead Manager for the small- and mid-cap strategies and provides research coverage to the team for real estate, business services, auto retail, and lodging.



Mr. Ziehl joined Invesco when the firm combined with OppenheimerFunds in 2019. Prior to joining OppenheimerFunds in 2009, Mr. Ziehl managed small-cap portfolios for RS Investments. In connection with Guardian Life Insurance Company’s acquisition of RS, he also served as managing director at Guardian Life. Mr. Ziehl has also held positions with Salomon Brothers Asset Management, including team leader for small growth portfolios beginning in 2001 and co-portfolio manager of a small-cap growth fund starting in 1999.



Mr. Ziehl earned a BA degree in political science from Yale University and an MBA from New York University Stern School of Business. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) charterholder.