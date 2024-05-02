GLOBAL EQUITY

Invesco Global Focus

Seeks capital appreciation in a concentrated global growth portfolio.

Investment approach

  • Integrated global equity investing - We benefit from a collaborative $36.8 billion Global Equity platform, which includes 15 investment professionals across three distinct teams as of 9/30/24. 
  • High-conviction, research-driven approach - We focus on identifying long-term winners in structural growth areas of the global market through rigorous, bottom-up research.
  • Long-term growth - We focus on businesses with strong competitive positions and long-term growth potential.

Benchmark
MSCI ACWI Growth Index 

Total composite assets
$2.6 billion as of 3/31/2025

Inception
12/31/2007

Investment philosophy

The investment team targets top-tier companies benefiting from long-term growth trends, focusing on original ideas and strong competitive positions. Through disciplined purchasing and a thematic approach to fundamental research and idea generation, we maintain a long-term investment horizon while avoiding short-term noise. The team is fully aligned with the strategy, with incentives tied to long-term performance.

Invesco Global Focus team

Why Invesco for equities?

Delivering strong active capabilities across an opportunity set that spans regions and styles.

Important information

