Senior Portfolio Manager John Delano
CFA®
Seeks capital appreciation in a concentrated global growth portfolio.
Benchmark
MSCI ACWI Growth Index
Total composite assets
$2.6 billion as of 3/31/2025
Inception
12/31/2007
The investment team targets top-tier companies benefiting from long-term growth trends, focusing on original ideas and strong competitive positions. Through disciplined purchasing and a thematic approach to fundamental research and idea generation, we maintain a long-term investment horizon while avoiding short-term noise. The team is fully aligned with the strategy, with incentives tied to long-term performance.
