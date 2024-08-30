EQUITIES

Invesco Diversified Dividend

A total return strategy that seeks to provide upside participation with better downside preservation over a full market cycle.

Investment approach

  • Total return focus - The strategy utilizes a balanced approach emphasizing appreciation, income, and preservation over a full market cycle.  
  • Disciplined investment process - The process focuses on high-quality companies that generate strong free cash flow, have balance sheet strength and a clear commitment to paying and growing dividends.  
  • Experienced investment team - The team has successfully navigated multiple market cycles and is part of Invesco’s broader U.S. Core & Dividend Equities platform, which includes 34 investors who collaborate closely to improve outcomes.

Benchmark
Russell 1000 Value Index

Total composite assets
$11.9 billion as of 3/31/2025

Inception
1/31/2003

Investment philosophy

Our total return strategy – focused on appreciation, income, and preservation – aims to outperform peers and benchmark indices with reduced risk over a full market cycle. We identify high-quality companies with sustainable free cash flow, strong balance sheets, and a commitment to growing dividends. Lastly, we carefully construct the portfolio with a goal to mitigate risk, diversifying holdings across a wide range of sectors, and actively monitoring contribution to active risk at the sector, industry and stock levels.

Invesco Dividend Equity Team

Why Invesco for equities?

