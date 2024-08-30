Invesco Diversified Dividend
A total return strategy that seeks to provide upside participation with better downside preservation over a full market cycle.
Investment approach
Benchmark
Russell 1000 Value Index
Total composite assets
$11.9 billion as of 3/31/2025
Inception
1/31/2003
Investment philosophy
Our total return strategy – focused on appreciation, income, and preservation – aims to outperform peers and benchmark indices with reduced risk over a full market cycle. We identify high-quality companies with sustainable free cash flow, strong balance sheets, and a commitment to growing dividends. Lastly, we carefully construct the portfolio with a goal to mitigate risk, diversifying holdings across a wide range of sectors, and actively monitoring contribution to active risk at the sector, industry and stock levels.
Invesco Dividend Equity Team
