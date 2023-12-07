Peter Santoro
Senior Portfolio Manager
CFA®
Peter Santoro is Chief Investment Officer for Invesco US Dividend and Core (Main Street)
Equities and a Senior Portfolio Manager for the US Dividend products at Invesco. He serves as
the lead manager for Invesco’s US Dividend strategies.
Mr. Santoro joined Invesco in 2021. Prior to joining the firm, he was a senior portfolio manager at Columbia Threadneedle Investments on multiple equity strategies. He joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments legacy firms in 2003. Before that, Mr. Santoro served as an equity analyst for Rockefeller & Company, concentrating on the global consumer sector. He has been in the industry since 1996.
Mr. Santoro earned a BA degree, cum laude, in history from Amherst College. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) charterholder.
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