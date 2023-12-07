Craig Leopold
Portfolio Manager
CFA®
Craig Leopold is a Portfolio Manager for the Dividend Value team at Invesco.
Mr. Leopold joined Invesco in 2022. Prior to joining the firm, he was a portfolio manager at both Rockefeller Capital Management and Columbia Threadneedle Investments, focused on multiple US equity-focused strategies. He began his career as an analyst at Rockefeller & Company in 1991.
Mr. Leopold earned a BBA degree in management from Adelphi University and an MBA from Fordham University. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) charterholder.
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