Craig Leopold is a Portfolio Manager for the Dividend Value team at Invesco.



Mr. Leopold joined Invesco in 2022. Prior to joining the firm, he was a portfolio manager at both Rockefeller Capital Management and Columbia Threadneedle Investments, focused on multiple US equity-focused strategies. He began his career as an analyst at Rockefeller & Company in 1991.



Mr. Leopold earned a BBA degree in management from Adelphi University and an MBA from Fordham University. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) charterholder.