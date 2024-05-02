Equities

Invesco Large Cap Value

A contrarian, high-conviction strategy that seeks to uncover deeply undervalued large cap stocks

Download fact sheet Contact us

Investment approach

  • Long tenured team with a leading value platform - $49 billion in assets as of March 31, 2024 and 15 investment professionals across three distinct teams.
  • Contrarian value approach - We identify market dislocations using distinct valuation criteria by sector. We then conduct deep fundamental analysis to identify root causes of company weakness, what factors will reverse headwinds, assess capital allocation decisions, and project normalized earnings/free cash flow.
  • Dedicated to continuous improvement - The team's decades of experience enables managers to navigate and adapt to the changing market.

Benchmark
Russell 1000® Value Total Return Index

Total composite assets
$16.1 billion as of 3/31/2025

Inception
11/30/1996

Investment philosophy

The investment team takes a contrarian approach to market-based pricing strategies. Through bottom-up, highly active stock selection, we focus on identifying undervalued stocks across all sectors, creating a high conviction portfolio. We believe stocks generally do not trade at meaningful discounts to intrinsic value without facing challenges. We seek to capitalize on these temporary dislocations to deliver long term performance.

Large cap value fact sheet

Invesco Large Cap Value Team

Why Invesco for equities?

Delivering strong active capabilities across regions, styles, and market capitalizations.

View all strategies

More opportunities in equities

Diversified Dividend
Global Focus
Mid Cap Growth
Small Cap Core
success failure

Start a conversation

We can connect you with a team focused on your investment needs. Reach out to learn more about how our capabilities and services can help support your goals.

Start a conversation

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

When you interact with us, we may collect information about you which constitutes personal data under applicable laws and regulations. Our privacy notice explains how we use and protect your personal data.