Invesco Large Cap Value

Chief Investment Officer, US Value Equities Senior Portfolio Manager Kevin Holt
CFA®
A contrarian, high-conviction strategy that seeks to uncover deeply undervalued large cap stocks
Benchmark
Russell 1000® Value Total Return Index
Total composite assets
$16.1 billion as of 3/31/2025
Inception
11/30/1996
The investment team takes a contrarian approach to market-based pricing strategies. Through bottom-up, highly active stock selection, we focus on identifying undervalued stocks across all sectors, creating a high conviction portfolio. We believe stocks generally do not trade at meaningful discounts to intrinsic value without facing challenges. We seek to capitalize on these temporary dislocations to deliver long term performance.
