Jay Warwick
Senior Client Portfolio Manager
Jay Warwick is a Senior Client Portfolio Manager for Invesco’s large-cap deep value strategy.
Mr. Warwick joined Invesco in 2010 when the firm combined with Van Kampen Investments. He joined Van Kampen in 2002, where he served as a portfolio manager and specialist for the large-cap value team, responsible for managing the separately managed accounts and cash levels of the various portfolios that constituted the US value strategy. Prior to that, he worked at AIM Management Group, an Invesco predecessor firm. Mr. Warwick has been in the industry since 1994.
Mr. Warwick earned a BBA degree from Stephen F. Austin State University and an MBA from the University of Houston. He holds the Series 6, 7, 26, 63, and 79 registrations.
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