Devin Armstrong is a Senior Portfolio Manager and Co-Lead for the Equity team at Invesco. In this role, he is responsible for the large-cap deep value strategies.



Mr. Armstrong joined Invesco in 2010 when the firm combined with Van Kampen and Morgan Stanley's retail investment management business. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2004, where he served as a member of the US research team before becoming a portfolio manager. Prior to that, he was a research associate at William Blair & Company and a senior analyst at Ibbotson Associates.



Mr. Armstrong earned BS degrees in psychology and finance from the University of Illinois, and an MBA from Columbia University. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) charterholder.