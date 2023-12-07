Kevin Holt is Chief Investment Officer for Invesco US Value Equities and a Senior Portfolio Manager for the large-cap deep value strategy. He serves as the lead manager for Invesco's large-cap deep value products.



Mr. Holt joined Invesco in 2010 when the firm combined with Van Kampen Investments, where Mr. Holt was a portfolio manager for the US value strategy. Before joining Van Kampen in 1999, he served as a senior research analyst at Strong Capital Management and as a portfolio manager/research analyst at Citibank Global Asset Management. He entered the industry in 1989 as a senior financial analyst for Harris Trust and Savings Bank.



Mr. Holt earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Iowa and an MBA from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) charterholder and a member of the Houston Society of Financial Analysts.