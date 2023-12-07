Adam Weiner is a Portfolio Manager for the Invesco Main Street team. He is Co-Lead Manager for the small- and mid-cap strategies and provides research coverage to the team for the industrial sector.



Mr. Weiner joined Invesco when the firm combined with OppenheimerFunds in 2019. Before joining Oppenheimer Funds in 2009, he was a sector manager at RS Investments for industrials and materials. Prior to joining RS in 2007, he was a director and senior equity analyst at Credit Suisse Asset Management (CSAM) for over two years, responsible for covering the capital goods sector. Before CSAM, Mr. Weiner worked as a sell-side equity analyst for over eight years at Credit Suisse First Boston and Morgan Stanley, covering the aerospace and defense sectors. Earlier in his career, he worked on the internal audit team at the Dun and Bradstreet Corporation and, before that, served as a budget manager for the information resources division of the White House.



Mr. Weiner earned a BA degree in finance from George Washington University and an MBA from New York University Stern School of Business.