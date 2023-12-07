Ronald Zibelli is Chief Investment Officer of Growth Equities at Invesco. He also serves as Senior Portfolio Manager of the Discovery small- and mid-cap growth strategies, as well as the American Franchise, Capital Appreciation and Summit large-cap growth strategies. Mr. Zibelli joined Invesco when the firm combined with Oppenheimer Funds in 2019. His tenure at Oppenheimer Funds began with taking over the small-cap growth strategy in 2006, and his team expanded its capabilities with the launch of the mid-cap growth strategy in 2010. Prior to joining OppenheimerFunds, Mr. Zibelli was a managing director and the small-cap growth teamleader at Merrill Lynch Investment Managers, where he was responsible for managing 11 portfolios, including the firm’s small-cap growth strategy. He began at Merrill Lynch Investment Managers in 2000. Before that, he spent over 11 years at Chase Manhattan Bank. In 1997, he was named portfolio manager for two Chase Vista small-cap strategies and managed both strategies until 1999. Mr. Zibelli earned a BA degree in finance from Lehigh University. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) charterholder and member of the New York Society of Security Analysts.