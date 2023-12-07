Justin Livengood is a Senior Portfolio Manager for the Mid Cap Growth and Health Care strategies. He also serves as a Senior Research Analyst for the Discovery and Capital Appreciation strategies, where he covers the health care, financial services, and real estate sectors. Mr. Livengood joined Invesco when the firm combined with OppenheimerFunds in 2019. Before joining OppenheimerFunds in 2006, Mr. Livengood was a vice president and fund analyst with Merrill Lynch Investment Managers, where he specialized in financial services, health care, energy, and basic materials. During his tenure at Merrill Lynch, he also worked as an investment banking analyst in the global media group and as an associate with Merrill Lynch Ventures. Mr. Livengood earned a BS degree in business administration with a concentration in accounting and finance from Georgetown University and an MBA from Harvard Business School. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) charterholder.