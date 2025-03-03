Next artificial intelligence investment frontier

While many investors tend to view equity portfolio allocations through either a style box or sector lens, an alternative approach is to view investments through an equity factor lens. Equity factors seek to identify the stocks of companies with certain quantifiable characteristics that have been shown to contribute meaningfully to returns over time. Factors can be organized into groups based upon their historical performance during different market environments. For example, typically offensive factors, such as value or smaller-sized companies, tend to exhibit characteristics that provide the potential for outperformance during periods of accelerating economic growth. Conversely, typically defensive factors, such as quality or low volatility, tend to exhibit characteristics that provide the potential for outperformance in more volatile markets.

One factor that may be well-positioned in today’s environment is Momentum. Momentum is a trend following factor, so is neither offensive or defensive, it tends to be agnostic to sector or style leadership, and instead seeks to capitalize on prevailing movements. Resilient economic growth, investor optimism, and forecasted accelerating corporate earnings may help sustain upward trends in high-performing stocks, which could provide a favorable backdrop for momentum investing. Momentum’s preferred environment tends to be one where strong trends develop in the market, providing the factor the opportunity to capitalize on the price persistence.

Our S&P suite of momentum-based ETFs attempts to target stocks with the greatest momentum scores. They identify the top quintile of companies from their parent universe that have exhibited the highest risk-adjusted return over the trailing 12-month measurement period. Given the momentum factor’s pervasiveness, we offer momentum-based ETFs across US capitalization ranges and geographies. SPMO is based on the S&P 500 Momentum Index; XMMO on the S&P Midcap 400 Momentum Index; XSMO on the S&P SmallCap 600 Momentum Index; IDMO on the S&P Developed ex-U.S. LargeMidCap Momentum Index; and EEMO on the S&P Momentum Emerging Plus LargeMidCap Index.

The S&P 500 Momentum Index is designed to measure the performance of the top companies within the S&P 500 Index that exhibit the highest momentum. Momentum is typically defined as the rate of acceleration of a stock's price or the tendency of a stock to continue moving in its current direction. This index aims to capture the performance of stocks that have shown strong price momentum over a specified period.

The S&P MidCap 400 Momentum Index measures the performance of the top companies within the S&P MidCap 400 Index that exhibit the highest momentum. This index focuses on mid-sized companies that have demonstrated strong price momentum, providing investors with a way to gain exposure to mid-cap stocks that are experiencing significant upward price trends.

The S&P SmallCap 600 Momentum Index is designed to measure the performance of the top companies within the S&P SmallCap 600 Index that exhibit the highest momentum. This index targets small-cap companies that have shown strong price momentum, offering investors a way to invest in smaller companies that are on an upward price trajectory.

The S&P World Ex-U.S. Momentum Index measures the performance of the top companies outside of the United States that exhibit the highest momentum. This index includes companies from developed and emerging markets around the world, excluding the U.S., and focuses on those that have demonstrated strong price momentum. It provides investors with a way to gain exposure to international stocks that are experiencing significant upward price trends.

The S&P Momentum Emerging Plus LargeMidCap Index is designed to measure the performance of the top companies within the emerging markets that exhibit the highest momentum. This index focuses on large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies that have demonstrated strong price momentum.

