Active ETFs give investors more ways to tailor their portfolios

ETF Three reasons why banks may be compelling now
Generally strong earnings, growth potential driven by artificial intelligence (AI), and recent regulatory changes are positives for banks.
Active ETFs provide the potential for outperformance along with the liquidity, cost-effectiveness, and transparency of the ETF structure.
In the first three quarters of 2025, 634 active ETFs were launched, accounting for 83% of all new ETF launches in the US.
Active ETFs attracted $203.7 billion in net inflows in the first half of the year, driven by launches and mutual fund conversions.
Active ETFs provide a compelling value proposition — the potential for market outperformance combined with the liquidity, cost-effectiveness1, and transparency of the ETF structure. And investors have more choices than ever before. Over the past five years, active ETFs launches have outnumbered new index-based strategies. Year-to-date through Q3 2025, 83% of all new ETF launches in the US were active.1
Investor flows have followed, driven by these new launches as well as mutual fund conversions into active ETFs. In the first three quarters of 2025, active ETFs attracted more than $352 billion, representing 38% of net inflows while accounting for 11% of total ETF AUM. The top categories of active ETFs attracting flows include fundamental fixed income, systematic equities, and derivative income.
Invesco launched one of the industry’s first active ETFs in 2008, and we’ve been at the forefront of these innovative solutions ever since. Invesco’s suite of US-listed active ETFs empowers investors to access differentiated exposures, new market areas, and institutional-grade strategies through the efficiency, transparency, and liquidity of ETFs.
As active ETF pioneers, we continue to expand our ETF suite across asset classes to help investors pursue their financial goals. Our lineup of 26 active ETFs can help investors generate income. They also have the potential to mitigate downside risk and outperform market indexes. Explore our newest opportunities below.
