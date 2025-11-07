Active ETFs give investors more ways to tailor their portfolios

Active ETFs provide a compelling value proposition — the potential for market outperformance combined with the liquidity, cost-effectiveness1, and transparency of the ETF structure. And investors have more choices than ever before. Over the past five years, active ETFs launches have outnumbered new index-based strategies. Year-to-date through Q3 2025, 83% of all new ETF launches in the US were active.1

Investor flows have followed, driven by these new launches as well as mutual fund conversions into active ETFs. In the first three quarters of 2025, active ETFs attracted more than $352 billion, representing 38% of net inflows while accounting for 11% of total ETF AUM. The top categories of active ETFs attracting flows include fundamental fixed income, systematic equities, and derivative income.