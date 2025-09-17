Senior loans and CLOs: High income potential and low duration exposure

ETF QQQM: Innovation for the long term
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s (QQQM) exposure to innovative companies, attractive value, and tax efficiency may appeal to equity investors looking for long-term growth.
Senior loans and CLOs offer floating-rate income and minimal duration risk, which are attractive in today’s interest rate environment.
Both ETFs seek high relative risk-adjusted returns but at different risk bands. ICLO aims for less risk and more stability, while BKLN has added income potential.
Senior loans have lower levels of default and greater recovery rates than high yield, while CLO AAAs have never experienced a principal impairment.
Senior loan exposure, either directly or through collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), can make sense for investors looking for risk-adjusted income with low duration. Invesco has two exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that invest in the broader asset classes. While they both seek to provide high income, their underlying composition and risk profiles are different. Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) invests in the largest senior loans, while Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (ICLO) invests primarily in the highest rated CLO tranche, AAA. So, how to choose between the two?
Senior loans, also known as leveraged loans or bank loans, are debt securities utilized by companies to finance their operations, support business expansion, and refinance existing debt. They’re senior because of their uppermost position in a company's capital structure, meaning they’re the highest priority to be repaid in a default. Senior loans are typically secured by the borrower's assets, such as cash, receivables, inventory, or property, and are structured as floating-rate instruments, which means the interest paid on these loans fluctuates with interest rate changes.
CLOs are backed by a pool of senior loans and have various coverage, collateral, and quality tests that manage them. They buy the underlying senior loans by issuing different debt/equity slices with different cashflow priorities. The most senior of these slices are AAA-rated and first in line for cash flow coming into the CLO.
While both ETFs offer income and floating rate exposure, in general, consider BKLN for investors seeking higher yield who are comfortable with greater credit risk. ICLO makes sense for investors focused more on capital preservation, relatively lower volatility, and high credit quality. It can offer greater stability and lower credit risk and has historically still delivered high relative yields.
|
Feature
|
BKLN
|
ICLO
|
Asset class
|
Broadly syndicated bank loans
|
Collateralized loan obligations (CLOs)
|
Invests in
|
Senior secured loans issued to below-investment grade companies
|
Securitized product backed by broadly syndicated loans broken up into rated tranches
|
Strategy
|
Allocation to the 100 largest senior loans
|
Allocation to predominantly AAA CLO notes (senior-most tranche)
|
Management style
|
Passive: Index-based, tracks the Morningstar LSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 Index. Rebalanced bi-annually
|
Active: CLO tranches chosen based on credit quality and market conditions
|
Risk profile
|
Higher credit risk due to exposure to below investment-grade loans; subject to liquidity, valuation, and reinvestment risks
|
Lower credit risk due to investment primarily in AAA-rated CLOs; exposed to CLO-specific risks, including trading, technical, and collateral performance
|
Historical defaults
|
Historical default loss of ~1%
|
No history of default loss
|
Coupon type
|
Floating rate
|
Floating rate
|
Broad asset class 10-year correlation to Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index, as of June 30, 2025.
|
0.19
|
0.21
|
Broad asset class 10-year volatility
|
4.89
|
2.26
|
Broad asset class 10-year Sharpe Ratio
|
0.60
|
0.71
A combination of characteristics may position senior loans and AAA CLO investments as a core holding in any environment.
Since both BKLN and ICLO provide senior loan exposure, directly or through a CLO structure, which to choose will largely depend on the investor’s risk tolerance and income needs.
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s (QQQM) exposure to innovative companies, attractive value, and tax efficiency may appeal to equity investors looking for long-term growth.
Cryptocurrencies are regularly in the news, but many investors don’t own them. Here are some things to keep in mind when considering an allocation.
Ethereum is a blockchain that acts like a global computer through which anyone can deploy or interact with software such as financial services and games.
Important information
NA4793453
Image: Stocksy
All data from Invesco as of Aug. 2025 unless otherwise stated.
The Morningstar LSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 Index is designed to reflect the performance of the 100 largest and most liquid senior secured loans in the US leveraged loan market. These loans are typically below investment grade and are secured by borrower assets. The index is market-value weighted and rebalanced monthly. An investment cannot be made directly in an index.
The J.P. Morgan CLOIE AAA Index is designed to track the performance of broadly syndicated, arbitrage US collateralized loan obligation (CLO) debt from AAA-rated tranches. The index includes floating-rate notes issued by CLOs that meet specific criteria for credit quality and structure. An investment cannot be made directly in an index.
Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results. They involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions; there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations.
A credit rating is an assessment provided by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO) of the creditworthiness of an issuer with respect to debt obligations, including specific securities, money market instruments, or other debts. Ratings are measured on a scale that generally ranges from AAA (highest) to D (lowest); ratings are subject to change without notice. NR indicates the debtor was not rated and should not be interpreted as indicating low quality. For more information on rating methodologies, please visit the following NRSRO websites: www.standardandpoors.com and select 'Understanding Credit Ratings' under Rating Resources 'About Ratings' on the homepage.; https://ratings.moodys.io/ratings and select 'Understanding Ratings' on the homepage.; www.fitchratings.com and select 'Ratings Definitions Criteria' under 'Resources' on the homepage. Then select 'Rating Definitions' under 'Resources' on the 'Contents' menu.
There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Index-based ETFs are not actively managed. Actively managed ETFs do not necessarily seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. Both index-based and actively managed ETFs are subject to risks similar to stocks, including those related to short selling and margin maintenance. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. The Fund's return may not match the return of the Index. The Funds are subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risks associated with an investment in the Funds.
This link takes you to a site not affiliated with Invesco. The site is for informational purposes only. Invesco does not guarantee nor take any responsibility for any of the content.
We'll use this information to help deliver the experience most relevant to you.