Senior loans and CLOs: High income potential and low duration exposure

Senior loan exposure, either directly or through collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), can make sense for investors looking for risk-adjusted income with low duration. Invesco has two exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that invest in the broader asset classes. While they both seek to provide high income, their underlying composition and risk profiles are different. Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) invests in the largest senior loans, while Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (ICLO) invests primarily in the highest rated CLO tranche, AAA. So, how to choose between the two?

Senior loan and CLO need-to-knows

Senior loans, also known as leveraged loans or bank loans, are debt securities utilized by companies to finance their operations, support business expansion, and refinance existing debt. They’re senior because of their uppermost position in a company's capital structure, meaning they’re the highest priority to be repaid in a default. Senior loans are typically secured by the borrower's assets, such as cash, receivables, inventory, or property, and are structured as floating-rate instruments, which means the interest paid on these loans fluctuates with interest rate changes.

CLOs are backed by a pool of senior loans and have various coverage, collateral, and quality tests that manage them. They buy the underlying senior loans by issuing different debt/equity slices with different cashflow priorities. The most senior of these slices are AAA-rated and first in line for cash flow coming into the CLO.

BKLN versus ICLO: Key features

While both ETFs offer income and floating rate exposure, in general, consider BKLN for investors seeking higher yield who are comfortable with greater credit risk. ICLO makes sense for investors focused more on capital preservation, relatively lower volatility, and high credit quality. It can offer greater stability and lower credit risk and has historically still delivered high relative yields.