How to tell your story to prospective clients

The “Showtime” program is designed to help you create a story for prospective investors, institutions, and multi-generational families.
“So, tell us about yourself…, Why should we hire you? What's your story?” Prospective clients likely ask this. You have a great story to tell about your practice. Make sure you tell it in a way that’s meaningful to prospective clients. Whether you use a pitchbook, presentation, or conversation to win new business, your story needs to be concise, compelling, and consistent, and told with conviction and skill.
Our “Showtime” program is designed to help financial professionals refine their stories for high-net-worth (HNW) and ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) prospective investors, institutions, and multi-generational families. It’s based on more than 2,000 presentations with more than 250 HNW and UHNW institutional teams1 and on uses the largest study ever done on the language of financial services.2
"Showtime" is designed to help you:
1. Create your story
Develop a presentation that can be delivered verbally or formally in a deck format in 15 minutes, 30 minutes, or an hour.
2. Answer three critical questions
“Do you understand the complexities that come with our situation? What will you do with our money? What other services do you provide in addition to investments?”
3. Show your story
Create a compelling, three-point, potential benefits-based agenda, emphasize infographics versus text, and start with a client-centered opener.
Research, tools, and resources designed to help you benchmark your practice, build a reliable pipeline of new clients, generate efficiencies, and build your clients’ confidence.
Elevate your client interactions with the support of our time-tested client-management strategies, insights, research, and resources.
Strengthen your investment process and client outcomes with our wide range of products, expert guidance, and portfolio management tools.
